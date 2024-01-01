Key lime pies in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve key lime pies
More about The River House
The River House
53 Bow Street, Portsmouth
|Key Lime Pie
|$9.00
A slice of our homemade chiffon key lime pie served with whipped cream.
More about LANEY & LU - Portsmouth
LANEY & LU - Portsmouth
360 US 1 Bypass, Portsmouth
|Key Lime Pie
|$14.50
Lime juice, spinach, avocado, banana, pineapple, doTERRA lime essential oil, unsweetened coconut milk, blended, over Kate's Bakery (Kittery ME) gluten-free/vegan granola, topped with walnut piecrust crumble, strawberry, coconut, cashew cream
(contains tree nuts, coconut, seeds)