Key lime pies in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve key lime pies

The River House Restaurant image

 

The River House

53 Bow Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$9.00
A slice of our homemade chiffon key lime pie served with whipped cream.
More about The River House
Item pic

 

LANEY & LU - Portsmouth

360 US 1 Bypass, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$14.50
Lime juice, spinach, avocado, banana, pineapple, doTERRA lime essential oil, unsweetened coconut milk, blended, over Kate's Bakery (Kittery ME) gluten-free/vegan granola, topped with walnut piecrust crumble, strawberry, coconut, cashew cream
(contains tree nuts, coconut, seeds)
More about LANEY & LU - Portsmouth

