Lobster rolls in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve lobster rolls
CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
41 Congress Street, Portsmouth
|Lobster Roll
|$24.99
our famous "Lobstah" roll! over a quarter pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on a lightly toasted gourmet roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.
Surf Restaurant
99 Bow St, Portsmouth
|Hot Buttered Lobster Roll
|$34.00
The Lobster Roll; Hot Buttered Lobster Roll - on a griddled brioche roll.
|Cold Lobster Roll
|$34.00
The Lobster Roll - Traditional Cold; mayo, celery and lobster on a griddled brioche roll.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth
|Lobster Roll
|$25.99
Fresh Maine lobster meat lightly tossed in mayo and leaf lettuce on a grilled torpedo roll.