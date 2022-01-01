Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Portsmouth

Go
Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

41 Congress Street, Portsmouth

Avg 4.7 (1126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$24.99
our famous "Lobstah" roll! over a quarter pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on a lightly toasted gourmet roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Item pic

 

Surf Restaurant

99 Bow St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Buttered Lobster Roll$34.00
The Lobster Roll; Hot Buttered Lobster Roll - on a griddled brioche roll.
Cold Lobster Roll$34.00
The Lobster Roll - Traditional Cold; mayo, celery and lobster on a griddled brioche roll.
More about Surf Restaurant
Roundabout Diner and Lounge image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Roundabout Diner and Lounge

580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (1802 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Roll$25.99
Fresh Maine lobster meat lightly tossed in mayo and leaf lettuce on a grilled torpedo roll.
More about Roundabout Diner and Lounge
TJ's Food & Spirits image

 

TJ's Food & Spirits

54 Daniel Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Seacoast Lobster Roll$16.00
The best you will have in Portsmouth!!! 5oz of hand picked, SUPER fresh lobster meat, lightly dressed and topped with arugula on a butter grilled sesame bun. Served with shoestring fries.
More about TJ's Food & Spirits

Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth

Cobb Salad

Mussels

Tikka Masala

Reuben

Crispy Chicken

Quiche

Whoopie Pies

Seaweed Salad

Map

More near Portsmouth to explore

Dover

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston