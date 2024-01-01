Maki in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve maki
Pink Bamboo Hotpot
128 Penhallow Street, Portsmouth
|spicy maki combo(raw)🐟
|$23.95
spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail
Surf Restaurant - Portsmouth
99 Bow St, Portsmouth
|Crab Rangoon Maki
|$20.00
Cream cheese, crab salad, scallions, cucumber maki with pineapple chili sauce, wonton crisps, sweet tamari and kosho mayo
|Lobster Maki
|$22.00
Warm Buttered Lobster - asparagus and scallion maki; tempura fried then topped with warm buttered lobster, truffle mayo and yuzu tobiko.