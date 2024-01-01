Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maki in Portsmouth

Go
Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve maki

Main pic

 

Pink Bamboo Hotpot

128 Penhallow Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
spicy maki combo(raw)🐟$23.95
spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail
More about Pink Bamboo Hotpot
Item pic

 

Surf Restaurant - Portsmouth

99 Bow St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Rangoon Maki$20.00
Cream cheese, crab salad, scallions, cucumber maki with pineapple chili sauce, wonton crisps, sweet tamari and kosho mayo
Lobster Maki$22.00
Warm Buttered Lobster - asparagus and scallion maki; tempura fried then topped with warm buttered lobster, truffle mayo and yuzu tobiko.
More about Surf Restaurant - Portsmouth

Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth

Huevos Rancheros

Cookies

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Pesto Pizza

Lobster Rolls

Garden Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

French Toast

Map

More near Portsmouth to explore

Dover

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Somersworth

No reviews yet

Stratham

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (742 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (521 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1397 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston