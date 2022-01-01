Nachos in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve nachos
More about Ohana Kitchen
SUSHI • POKE
Ohana Kitchen
800 Islington St #7, Portsmouth
|Ahi Poke Nachos
|$16.50
Large portion of fresh ahi tuna mixed with sweet onion, green onion, chili relish, and Ohana sauce. Served over a bed of wonton chips and topped with scallion, jalapeño, sesame seeds and sriracha aioli
|Chicken Poke Nachos
|$14.50
Large portion of chicken mixed with sweet onion, green onion, chili relish, and Ohana sauce. Served over a bed of wonton chips and topped with scallion, jalapeño, sesame seeds and sriracha aioli
More about The Portsmouth Brewery
The Portsmouth Brewery
56 Market St, Portsmouth
|Large Nachos
|$17.00
Jack cheese, olives, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and refried beans.
|Small Chicken Nachos
|$17.00
Jack cheese, olives, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and refried beans, house-made chicken.
|Large Chicken Nachos
|$22.00
Jack cheese, olives, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and refried beans.
More about la carreta Portsmouth
FRENCH FRIES
la carreta Portsmouth
172 HANOVER ST, PORTSMOUTH
|Nachos Santa Fe
|$17.99
Grilled chicken and steak over corn chips and beans.
Topped with guacamole and sour cream
|Nacho Supreme
|$12.99
Our cheese nachos with ground beef,shredded chicken,beans.Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and a slice of tomato. Substitute with grilled will have an up charge
|Beef Burrito w/ Nacho Cheese (1)
|$5.99
ground beef burrito, topped with our cheese sauce and burrito sauce.