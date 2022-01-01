Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Portsmouth restaurants that serve nachos

Ohana Kitchen image

SUSHI • POKE

Ohana Kitchen

800 Islington St #7, Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Ahi Poke Nachos$16.50
Large portion of fresh ahi tuna mixed with sweet onion, green onion, chili relish, and Ohana sauce. Served over a bed of wonton chips and topped with scallion, jalapeño, sesame seeds and sriracha aioli
Chicken Poke Nachos$14.50
Large portion of chicken mixed with sweet onion, green onion, chili relish, and Ohana sauce. Served over a bed of wonton chips and topped with scallion, jalapeño, sesame seeds and sriracha aioli
Burrito Loco image

 

Burrito Loco

625 Lafayette Rd., Hampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos
The Portsmouth Brewery image

 

The Portsmouth Brewery

56 Market St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large Nachos$17.00
Jack cheese, olives, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and refried beans.
Small Chicken Nachos$17.00
Jack cheese, olives, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and refried beans, house-made chicken.
Large Chicken Nachos$22.00
Jack cheese, olives, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and refried beans.
Consumer pic

TACOS

Barrio

319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos$5.00
la carreta Portsmouth image

FRENCH FRIES

la carreta Portsmouth

172 HANOVER ST, PORTSMOUTH

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos Santa Fe$17.99
Grilled chicken and steak over corn chips and beans.
Topped with guacamole and sour cream
Nacho Supreme$12.99
Our cheese nachos with ground beef,shredded chicken,beans.Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and a slice of tomato. Substitute with grilled will have an up charge
Beef Burrito w/ Nacho Cheese (1)$5.99
ground beef burrito, topped with our cheese sauce and burrito sauce.
