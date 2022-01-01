Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Portsmouth

Go
Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve paninis

Popovers on the Square image

 

Popovers on the Square

8 Congress Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Panini$11.29
Turkey breast, cheddar cheese, cranberry mayo, baby spinach on honey wheat
1/2 Turkey Panini$8.29
Turkey breast, cheddar cheese, cranberry mayo, baby spinach on honey wheat
More about Popovers on the Square
Super Chicken Panini image

 

Works Bakery Cafe

9 Congress Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Super Chicken Panini$8.99
With grilled all-natural chicken, Vermont cheddar, tomato, roasted onion, baby spinach, red pepper aioli on sourdough.
More about Works Bakery Cafe
ITALIAN PANINI image

 

Sig Sauer Cafe

72 Pease Blvd, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
ITALIAN PANINI$6.99
Shaved Ham, Salami, Mortadella, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Banana Peppers & a Balsamic Glaze on a Flatbread
CAL 760 | Keyword: ITALIAN
HAM & SWISS PANINI
Shaved Ham with Tomato, Swiss Cheese & Dijon Mustard on a Flatbread | Cal: 500, Keyword: HAMSWISSPAN
More about Sig Sauer Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth

Home Fries

Fish And Chips

Penne

Avocado Toast

Shrimp Tacos

Tikka Masala

Clam Chowder

Edamame

Map

More near Portsmouth to explore

Dover

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston