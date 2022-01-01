Paninis in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve paninis
Popovers on the Square
8 Congress Street, Portsmouth
|Turkey Panini
|$11.29
Turkey breast, cheddar cheese, cranberry mayo, baby spinach on honey wheat
|1/2 Turkey Panini
|$8.29
Turkey breast, cheddar cheese, cranberry mayo, baby spinach on honey wheat
Works Bakery Cafe
9 Congress Street, Portsmouth
|Super Chicken Panini
|$8.99
With grilled all-natural chicken, Vermont cheddar, tomato, roasted onion, baby spinach, red pepper aioli on sourdough.
Sig Sauer Cafe
72 Pease Blvd, Portsmouth
|ITALIAN PANINI
|$6.99
Shaved Ham, Salami, Mortadella, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Banana Peppers & a Balsamic Glaze on a Flatbread
CAL 760 | Keyword: ITALIAN
|HAM & SWISS PANINI
Shaved Ham with Tomato, Swiss Cheese & Dijon Mustard on a Flatbread | Cal: 500, Keyword: HAMSWISSPAN