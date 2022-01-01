Pies in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve pies
Portsmouth Bread Box
460 Islington St, Portsmouth
|Chocolate Whoopie Pie
|$2.59
|Vanilla Whoopie Pie
|$2.59
The River House Restaurant
53 Bow Street, Portsmouth
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
PIZZA
Joe's New York Pizza
1981 Woodbury Ave, Portsmouth
|14" Meat Pie Gut Buster
|$25.24
|Whoopie Pie
|$3.19
CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
41 Congress Street, Portsmouth
|Whoopie Pie
|$3.50
Moe's Italian Sandwiches -Portsmouth (Downtown - The Original)
22 Daniel Street, Portsmouth
|Whoopie Pie
|$3.50
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$16.99
Roasted chicken with peas, carrots, potatoes, and pear onions in a light sauce and topped with our pie crust. Served with a side of cranberry relish.
|Muddy Pie
|$16.99
BBQ pulled pork, corn, and Colby Jack in a crock pot then topped with mashed potatoes. Served with beans and cornbread
Popovers on the Square
8 Congress Street, Portsmouth
|Chicken Pot Pie in a Popover
|$13.49
Chicken, onion, carrot, celery, potatoes and peas in a popover. served with a petite salad
|Whoopie Pie
|$3.23