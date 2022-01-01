Pretzels in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve pretzels
Portsmouth Bread Box
460 Islington St, Portsmouth
|Port City Pretzels Tasty Ranch Dill
|$3.79
|Port City Pretzels Tangy Mustard Honey
|$3.79
Dwyer's Pub
96 Bridge Street, Porstmouth
|Pretzel Bites
|$7.00
Crispy & Soft with Sea Salt, Guinness Mustard
Stoneface Brewing Co
436 Shattuck Way, Newington
|Pretzel
|$8.00
Seacoast Pretzel Company Pretzel + Everything Spice + Mustard + Poblano Pepper Cheese