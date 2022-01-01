Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Portsmouth

Go
Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve pretzels

Portsmouth Bread Box image

 

Portsmouth Bread Box

460 Islington St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Port City Pretzels Tasty Ranch Dill$3.79
Port City Pretzels Tangy Mustard Honey$3.79
More about Portsmouth Bread Box
Dwyer's Pub image

 

Dwyer's Pub

96 Bridge Street, Porstmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Bites$7.00
Crispy & Soft with Sea Salt, Guinness Mustard
More about Dwyer's Pub
Banner pic

 

Stoneface Brewing Co

436 Shattuck Way, Newington

Avg 4.5 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel$8.00
Seacoast Pretzel Company Pretzel + Everything Spice + Mustard + Poblano Pepper Cheese
More about Stoneface Brewing Co
The Portsmouth Brewery image

 

The Portsmouth Brewery

56 Market St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jumbo Pretzel$12.00
A ginormous pretzel topped with everything bagel spice and house-made ale mustard.
More about The Portsmouth Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Clams

Cheese Fries

Mac And Cheese

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Margherita Pizza

Pad Thai

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Portsmouth to explore

Dover

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston