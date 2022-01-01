Quiche in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve quiche
Popovers on the Square
8 Congress Street, Portsmouth
|Quiche - NO SIDE
|$9.29
|Quiche
|$11.49
Gluten-free Pie Crust with Vegetable and Swiss quiche. With a choice of salad or fruit.
The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH
114 Congress St, Portsmouth
|Hash Quiche
|$16.00
Two crispy fried hash brown bowls stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted red peppers, onions & jalapeno-jack cheese. Topped with sour cream & scallions. Served with fresh fruit salad & toast.
