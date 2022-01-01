Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Portsmouth

Go
Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve quiche

Popovers on the Square image

 

Popovers on the Square

8 Congress Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quiche - NO SIDE$9.29
Quiche$11.49
Gluten-free Pie Crust with Vegetable and Swiss quiche. With a choice of salad or fruit.
More about Popovers on the Square
Item pic

 

The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH

114 Congress St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hash Quiche$16.00
Two crispy fried hash brown bowls stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted red peppers, onions & jalapeno-jack cheese. Topped with sour cream & scallions. Served with fresh fruit salad & toast.
Hash Quiche$14.50
Two crispy fried hash brown bowls stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted red peppers, onions & jalapeno-jack cheese. Topped with a dollop of sour cream & scallions. Served with fresh fruit salad & homemade toast.
More about The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH

Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth

Salmon

Chili

Steak Calzones

Chef Salad

Lasagna

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Kale Salad

Map

More near Portsmouth to explore

Dover

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston