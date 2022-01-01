Rangoon in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve rangoon
Surf Restaurant
99 Bow St, Portsmouth
|Crab Rangoon Maki
|$19.00
Cream cheese, crab salad, scallions, cucumber maki with pineapple chili sauce, wonton crisps, sweet tamari and kosho mayo
TJ's Food & Spirits
54 Daniel Street, Portsmouth
|Lobster Rangoons
|$9.00
Fresh lobster meat, scallions and cream cheese inside a light and crispy fried shell. Served with chili sweet and sour sauce for dipping.