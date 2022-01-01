Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rangoon in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Portsmouth restaurants that serve rangoon

Surf Restaurant image

 

Surf Restaurant

99 Bow St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoon Maki$19.00
Cream cheese, crab salad, scallions, cucumber maki with pineapple chili sauce, wonton crisps, sweet tamari and kosho mayo
More about Surf Restaurant
TJ's Food & Spirits image

 

TJ's Food & Spirits

54 Daniel Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Lobster Rangoons$9.00
Fresh lobster meat, scallions and cream cheese inside a light and crispy fried shell. Served with chili sweet and sour sauce for dipping.
More about TJ's Food & Spirits
Legends Billiards image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Legends Billiards

80 Hanover st, Portsmouth

Avg 3.8 (216 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Rangoons$12.00
Buffalo chicken in cream sauce deep fried with bleu cheese dressing
More about Legends Billiards

