Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Samosa in
Portsmouth
/
Portsmouth
/
Samosa
Portsmouth restaurants that serve samosa
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar
35 Portwalk Pl, Portsmouth
Avg 4.6
(1082 reviews)
Samosa
$8.00
More about Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar
Taaza Takeout
2800 LAFAYETTE ROAD UNIT #9, PORTSMOUTH
No reviews yet
Samosa Chaat (VEG)
$7.99
Two vegetable samosas topped with cucumbers, onions, yogurt and spices
Vegetable Samosa (VEG)
$5.50
Crispy fried dumpling stuffed with potatoes and vegetables, with housemade chutney
More about Taaza Takeout
Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth
Avocado Toast
Chef Salad
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Quesadillas
Lobsters
Meatball Subs
Pretzels
Fish And Chips
More near Portsmouth to explore
Dover
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Exeter
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Kittery
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Kittery Point
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Stratham
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Somersworth
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(326 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(230 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(678 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(842 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston