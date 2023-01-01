Sashimi in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve sashimi
More about Pink Bamboo Hotpot
Pink Bamboo Hotpot
128 Penhallow Street, Portsmouth
|sashimi regular 12pcs(raw)🐟
|$26.95
chef's choice
More about Surf Restaurant - Portsmouth
Surf Restaurant - Portsmouth
99 Bow St, Portsmouth
|Yellowtail Sashimi
|$16.00
3 ounces of thin sliced raw yellowtail served with wasabi and pickled ginger
|Tuna Sashimi
|$18.00
3 ounces of thin sliced raw tuna served with wasabi and pickled ginger
|Salmon Sashimi
|$14.00
3 ounces of thin sliced raw salmon served with wasabi and pickled ginger