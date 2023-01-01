Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Portsmouth restaurants that serve sashimi

Pink Bamboo Hotpot

128 Penhallow Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
sashimi regular 12pcs(raw)🐟$26.95
chef's choice
Item pic

 

Surf Restaurant - Portsmouth

99 Bow St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellowtail Sashimi$16.00
3 ounces of thin sliced raw yellowtail served with wasabi and pickled ginger
Tuna Sashimi$18.00
3 ounces of thin sliced raw tuna served with wasabi and pickled ginger
Salmon Sashimi$14.00
3 ounces of thin sliced raw salmon served with wasabi and pickled ginger
