Scallops in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve scallops
Dwyer's Pub
96 Bridge Street, Porstmouth
|Dayboat Scallop App
|$16.00
Pan-Seared Dayboat Scallops over Mashed Potatoes, Lemon Butter Sauce, Bacon Bits, Chives
Surf Restaurant - Portsmouth
99 Bow St, Portsmouth
|Sea Scallops
|$19.00
Sauteed Sea Scallops with a pancetta, roasted red pepper, and kalamata olive relish, white wine, cream and butter; served on grilled ceabatta.
|Baked Scallops
|$34.00
Baked New England Seafood - scallops baked with seasoned crumbs, lemon white wine and butter; served with chive mashed potatoes and buttered broccoli.
|Fried Scallop Plate
|$34.00
Scallops lightly fried in our house breading; served with coleslaw and fries.