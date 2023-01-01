Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Portsmouth

Go
Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve scallops

Dwyer's Pub image

 

Dwyer's Pub

96 Bridge Street, Porstmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dayboat Scallop App$16.00
Pan-Seared Dayboat Scallops over Mashed Potatoes, Lemon Butter Sauce, Bacon Bits, Chives
More about Dwyer's Pub
Item pic

 

Surf Restaurant - Portsmouth

99 Bow St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sea Scallops$19.00
Sauteed Sea Scallops with a pancetta, roasted red pepper, and kalamata olive relish, white wine, cream and butter; served on grilled ceabatta.
Baked Scallops$34.00
Baked New England Seafood - scallops baked with seasoned crumbs, lemon white wine and butter; served with chive mashed potatoes and buttered broccoli.
Fried Scallop Plate$34.00
Scallops lightly fried in our house breading; served with coleslaw and fries.
More about Surf Restaurant - Portsmouth

Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth

Pretzels

Cheese Pizza

Meatball Subs

Ceviche

Fried Pickles

Ham Sandwiches

Shawarma

Tomato Soup

Map

More near Portsmouth to explore

Dover

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (588 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (298 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1052 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston