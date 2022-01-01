Street tacos in
Portsmouth
/
Portsmouth
/
Street Tacos
Portsmouth restaurants that serve street tacos
Burrito Loco
625 Lafayette Rd., Hampton
No reviews yet
Street Tacos (GF)
More about Burrito Loco
FRENCH FRIES
la carreta Portsmouth
172 HANOVER ST, PORTSMOUTH
Avg 4
(29 reviews)
Mexican Street Tacos
$13.99
Five, 4-inch corn tortilla tacos with your choice of
steak, chicken, or pork, topped with
fresh cilantro and onions, served with
lime wedges, radishes, and a
side of hot salsa
More about la carreta Portsmouth
Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth
Quesadillas
Chicken Sandwiches
Lobsters
Tikka Masala
Curry
Cheese Pizza
Chicken Salad
Pad Thai
More near Portsmouth to explore
Dover
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Exeter
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Kittery
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Kittery Point
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
Stratham
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Somersworth
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(381 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(238 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston