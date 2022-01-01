Taco salad in Portsmouth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Portsmouth Bread Box image

 

Portsmouth Bread Box

460 Islington St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$9.99
Comes with jalapeños, onions, olives, jack cheddar cheese, and taco meat on a garden salad
More about Portsmouth Bread Box
la carreta Portsmouth image

FRENCH FRIES

la carreta Portsmouth

172 HANOVER ST, PORTSMOUTH

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$11.99
Choice of shredded chicken ground beef, beef tips or shredded beef with beans, lettuce,
sour cream and guacamole
Taco Salad Shell$2.99
Taco Salad with Shrimp$13.50
Grilled shrimp, with
beans, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
More about la carreta Portsmouth

