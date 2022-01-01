Taco salad in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Portsmouth Bread Box
Portsmouth Bread Box
460 Islington St, Portsmouth
|Taco Salad
|$9.99
Comes with jalapeños, onions, olives, jack cheddar cheese, and taco meat on a garden salad
More about la carreta Portsmouth
FRENCH FRIES
la carreta Portsmouth
172 HANOVER ST, PORTSMOUTH
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
Choice of shredded chicken ground beef, beef tips or shredded beef with beans, lettuce,
sour cream and guacamole
|Taco Salad Shell
|$2.99
|Taco Salad with Shrimp
|$13.50
Grilled shrimp, with
beans, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole