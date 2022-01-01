Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Portsmouth

Go
Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve tamales

Vida Cantina image

 

Vida Cantina

2456 Lafayette Road, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tamales$13.00
More about Vida Cantina
la carreta Portsmouth image

FRENCH FRIES

la carreta Portsmouth

172 HANOVER ST, PORTSMOUTH

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
Takeout
(Or) Tamales (2)$8.99
Tamale (1)$4.99
More about la carreta Portsmouth

Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth

Lobster Rolls

Ravioli

Kale Salad

Lobsters

Reuben

Chicken Pizza

Tortilla Soup

Tacos

Map

More near Portsmouth to explore

Dover

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (857 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston