Tortilla soup in
Portsmouth
/
Portsmouth
/
Tortilla Soup
Portsmouth restaurants that serve tortilla soup
Burrito Loco
625 Lafayette Rd., Hampton
No reviews yet
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken broth, rice, chicken, pico, avocado slices & crispy tortilla chips
More about Burrito Loco
FRENCH FRIES
la carreta Portsmouth
172 HANOVER ST, PORTSMOUTH
Avg 4
(29 reviews)
Chicken Tortilla Soup
$6.99
More about la carreta Portsmouth
