Turkey clubs in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Portsmouth Bread Box image

 

Portsmouth Bread Box

460 Islington St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Sub
Turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato
More about Portsmouth Bread Box
Thin and Trim Turkey Deli Sandwich image

 

Cafe Services

100 Campus Drive, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thin and Trim Turkey Deli Sandwich$6.50
Lean fresh sliced Thin and Trim Turkey Breast
More about Cafe Services
Roundabout Diner and Lounge image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Roundabout Diner and Lounge

580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (1802 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Meatloaf Sandwich$12.99
Homemade turkey meatloaf served open face with sauteed mushrooms and onions and white gravy
More about Roundabout Diner and Lounge
Wicked Mini Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • DONUTS

Wicked Mini Cafe

999 Islington Street, Portsmouth

Avg 4.7 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey sandwich$7.50
Smoked turkey, bacon, spinach, tomato, red onions on choice of your bread
More about Wicked Mini Cafe
The Portsmouth Brewery image

 

The Portsmouth Brewery

56 Market St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$16.00
House-brined and roasted turkey breast, cherrywood smoked bacon, pepperjack cheese, roasted tomatoes, arugula, pickled red onion, smoked corn mayo on whole grain bun.
More about The Portsmouth Brewery

