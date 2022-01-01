Turkey clubs in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Portsmouth Bread Box
460 Islington St, Portsmouth
|Turkey Club Sub
Turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato
Cafe Services
100 Campus Drive, Portsmouth
|Thin and Trim Turkey Deli Sandwich
|$6.50
Lean fresh sliced Thin and Trim Turkey Breast
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth
|Turkey Meatloaf Sandwich
|$12.99
Homemade turkey meatloaf served open face with sauteed mushrooms and onions and white gravy
SMOOTHIES • DONUTS
Wicked Mini Cafe
999 Islington Street, Portsmouth
|Turkey sandwich
|$7.50
Smoked turkey, bacon, spinach, tomato, red onions on choice of your bread