Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in Portsmouth

Go
Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Main pic

 

Pink Bamboo Hotpot

128 Penhallow Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetables Tofu Soup$0.00
Chicken Vegetables Soup$0.00
More about Pink Bamboo Hotpot
la carreta Portsmouth image

FRENCH FRIES

la carreta Portsmouth - 172 HANOVER ST

172 HANOVER ST, PORTSMOUTH

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Vegetable Soup$6.99
More about la carreta Portsmouth - 172 HANOVER ST

Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth

Cappuccino

Chicken Caesar Salad

Enchiladas

Clam Chowder

Chicken Vegetable Soup

Shrimp Tacos

Spaghetti

Huevos Rancheros

Map

More near Portsmouth to explore

Dover

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (839 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1048 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston