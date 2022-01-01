White pizza in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve white pizza
More about The Rosa Restaurant
The Rosa Restaurant
70 State Street, Portsmouth
|The Rosa White Pizza
|$10.00
Thin crust pizza, olive oil, crushed garlic, cheese blend
More about Portsmouth Bread Box
Portsmouth Bread Box
460 Islington St, Portsmouth
|White Pizza
Ricotta base with herbs and garlic
|White Delight Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, and broccoli with rioccotta
More about Joe's New York Pizza
PIZZA
Joe's New York Pizza
1981 Woodbury Ave, Portsmouth
|19" Greek White Pizza
|$24.24
|19" White Pizza
|$22.24
|19" White Spinach Pizza
|$26.24