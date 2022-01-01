Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Portsmouth

Go
Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Fieldstones image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fieldstones Grille

980 E Main Road, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita$17.00
More about Fieldstones Grille
Food Works Restaurant image

 

Food Works Restaurant

2461 East Main Road, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Omelette$14.50
More about Food Works Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Clams

Chicken Salad

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Clam Chowder

Map

More near Portsmouth to explore

Newport

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (23 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (519 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (350 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (197 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston