Chicken salad in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve chicken salad
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fieldstones
980 E Main Road, Portsmouth
|Harvest Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Fieldstones' own chicken salad made with diced apple and dried cranberries. Served over baby spinach with crumbled bleu cheese, egg, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Grilled chicken atop crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and croutons with a creamy caesar dressing
Food Works Restaurant
2461 East Main Road, Portsmouth
|Chicken Salad BLT Wrap
|$12.00
Chicken Salad served in a wrap with lettuce, tomato and bacon with your choice of side
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$12.00
marinated chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesean cheese and caesar dressing served in a wrap. served with your choice of side