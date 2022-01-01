Chicken salad in Portsmouth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fieldstones image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fieldstones

980 E Main Road, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
Takeout
Harvest Chicken Salad$16.00
Fieldstones' own chicken salad made with diced apple and dried cranberries. Served over baby spinach with crumbled bleu cheese, egg, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken atop crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and croutons with a creamy caesar dressing
More about Fieldstones
Food Works Restaurant image

 

Food Works Restaurant

2461 East Main Road, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad BLT Wrap$12.00
Chicken Salad served in a wrap with lettuce, tomato and bacon with your choice of side
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$12.00
marinated chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesean cheese and caesar dressing served in a wrap. served with your choice of side
More about Food Works Restaurant

