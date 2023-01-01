Chicken salad sandwiches in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
SEAFOOD • GRILL
The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille at Portsmouth RI
1 Lagoon Road, Portsmouth
|Jamaican Jerk Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
jerked chicken mixed with bell peppers, red onion and mayo, topped with pineapple honey mustard, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun
Food Works Restaurant
2461 East Main Road, Portsmouth
|Chicken Salad BLT Wrap
|$12.50
Chicken Salad served in a wrap with lettuce, tomato and bacon with your choice of side
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$12.50
marinated chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesean cheese and caesar dressing served in a wrap. served with your choice of side