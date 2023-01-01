Chicken salad sandwiches in Portsmouth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Portsmouth restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille at Portsmouth RI

1 Lagoon Road, Portsmouth

Avg 4.3 (903 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
jerked chicken mixed with bell peppers, red onion and mayo, topped with pineapple honey mustard, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun
More about The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille at Portsmouth RI
Food Works Restaurant image

 

Food Works Restaurant

2461 East Main Road, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad BLT Wrap$12.50
Chicken Salad served in a wrap with lettuce, tomato and bacon with your choice of side
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$12.50
marinated chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesean cheese and caesar dressing served in a wrap. served with your choice of side
More about Food Works Restaurant

