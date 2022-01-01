Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Portsmouth

Go
Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille

1 Lagoon Road, Portsmouth

Avg 4.3 (903 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
A Gulf Stream Favorite! southern fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and a maple chipotle aioli on a ciabatta bread with lettuce. Served with fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Sweet Tea brined chicken served on a ciabatta with lettuce & tomato. Served with fries
More about The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille
Food Works Restaurant image

 

Food Works Restaurant

2461 East Main Road, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
grilled chicken breast served on a toasted bun with your choice of side
More about Food Works Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth

Pies

Clams

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Portsmouth to explore

Newport

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (21 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston