Chicken sandwiches in Portsmouth

SEAFOOD • GRILL
The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille
1 Lagoon Road, Portsmouth
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
A Gulf Stream Favorite! southern fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and a maple chipotle aioli on a ciabatta bread with lettuce. Served with fries
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Sweet Tea brined chicken served on a ciabatta with lettuce & tomato. Served with fries