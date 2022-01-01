Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Portsmouth

Go
Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Chicken Tenders image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille

1 Lagoon Road, Portsmouth

Avg 4.3 (903 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders & Fries$12.00
House Tenders with Fries
Kids Chicken Tenders
House chicken tenders and fries
Chicken Tenders$9.00
Hand cut chicken, marinated in Half & Half and spices. Served with a side of house-made BBQ or Honey Mustard
More about The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille
Fieldstones image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fieldstones

980 E Main Road, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$14.00
Fried chicken tenders tossed with your choice of sauce.
More about Fieldstones
Food Works Restaurant image

 

Food Works Restaurant

2461 East Main Road, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Chicken Tenders$11.00
breaded chicken tenders served with crispy french fires and your choice of dipping sauce
More about Food Works Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth

Pies

Clams

Fish And Chips

Chili

Clam Chowder

Chicken Sandwiches

Waffles

Chicken Caesar Salad

Map

More near Portsmouth to explore

Newport

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (21 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston