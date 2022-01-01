Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Portsmouth

Go
Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve garlic bread

Fieldstones image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fieldstones Grille

980 E Main Road, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$1.50
More about Fieldstones Grille
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

West Main Pizza - 1620 West Main Rd Portsmouth RI

1620 West Main Road, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FRESH GARLIC BREAD$2.99
More about West Main Pizza - 1620 West Main Rd Portsmouth RI

Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Meatball Subs

Waffles

Pies

Chicken Salad

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Portsmouth to explore

Newport

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (23 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston