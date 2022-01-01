Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic bread in
Portsmouth
/
Portsmouth
/
Garlic Bread
Portsmouth restaurants that serve garlic bread
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fieldstones Grille
980 E Main Road, Portsmouth
Avg 4.6
(736 reviews)
Garlic Bread
$1.50
More about Fieldstones Grille
PIZZA
West Main Pizza - 1620 West Main Rd Portsmouth RI
1620 West Main Road, Portsmouth
Avg 4.6
(155 reviews)
FRESH GARLIC BREAD
$2.99
More about West Main Pizza - 1620 West Main Rd Portsmouth RI
