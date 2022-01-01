Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Portsmouth

Go
Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille

1 Lagoon Road, Portsmouth

Avg 4.3 (903 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll$28.00
Chilled lobster meat tossed with celery and red onion in a light lemon-parsley aioli on a toasted roll served with coleslaw
More about The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille
8301a8b0-10f0-475a-9c20-4d63a9fb5f4d image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fieldstones

980 E Main Road, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$32.00
Fresh tender lobster in a light mayo blend stuffed into a grilled roll. Served with fries and slaw.
Lobster and Scallop Pie$23.00
Seared lobster and scallops served in a creamy sherry newburg sauce. Served with a side salad.
More about Fieldstones

Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth

Clam Chowder

Pies

Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Waffles

Chili

Salad Wrap

Map

More near Portsmouth to explore

Newport

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (21 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston