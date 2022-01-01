Lobsters in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve lobsters
SEAFOOD • GRILL
The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille
1 Lagoon Road, Portsmouth
|Lobster Roll
|$28.00
Chilled lobster meat tossed with celery and red onion in a light lemon-parsley aioli on a toasted roll served with coleslaw
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fieldstones
980 E Main Road, Portsmouth
|Lobster Roll
|$32.00
Fresh tender lobster in a light mayo blend stuffed into a grilled roll. Served with fries and slaw.
|Lobster and Scallop Pie
|$23.00
Seared lobster and scallops served in a creamy sherry newburg sauce. Served with a side salad.