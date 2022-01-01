Pies in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve pies
SEAFOOD • GRILL
The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille
1 Lagoon Road, Portsmouth
|Buttermilk Pie
|$5.00
traditional southern style - buttermilk, sugar, lemon in a flaky crust
|Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie
|$7.00
House-made chocolate bourbon pecan pie
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fieldstones
980 E Main Road, Portsmouth
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$16.00
Chicken, carrots, celery, peas, and corn served piping hot under a crispy crust. Served with a side salad.
|Shepherds Pie
|$16.00
Traditional favorite with ground beef, mashed potatoes, and corn . Finished with toasted breadcrumbs and served with a side salad.
|Mint Oreo Mud Pie
|$8.00