Pies in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Portsmouth restaurants that serve pies

The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille

1 Lagoon Road, Portsmouth

Avg 4.3 (903 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buttermilk Pie$5.00
traditional southern style - buttermilk, sugar, lemon in a flaky crust
Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie$7.00
House-made chocolate bourbon pecan pie
More about The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille
Fieldstones image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fieldstones

980 E Main Road, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$16.00
Chicken, carrots, celery, peas, and corn served piping hot under a crispy crust. Served with a side salad.
Shepherds Pie$16.00
Traditional favorite with ground beef, mashed potatoes, and corn . Finished with toasted breadcrumbs and served with a side salad.
Mint Oreo Mud Pie$8.00
More about Fieldstones

