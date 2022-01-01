Salmon in Portsmouth

Go
Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille

1 Lagoon Road, Portsmouth

Avg 4.3 (903 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Cakes$22.00
two blackened cakes topped with remoulade, served with rice and vegetable of the day
More about The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille
Fieldstones image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fieldstones

980 E Main Road, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Wings$12.00
Choose from buffalo, ginger-teriyaki, sweet chili, orange-sesame, and garlic parmesan
Chicken Parm Mac$18.00
Panko crusted chicken parmesan served over trottole pasta in a cheesy marinara sauce
Bistro Filet Tips$21.00
Tender marinated filet tips served with two sides or a house salad
More about Fieldstones

Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth

Clam Chowder

Clams

Map

More near Portsmouth to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (19 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston