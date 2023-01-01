Scallops in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve scallops
SEAFOOD • GRILL
The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille at Portsmouth RI
1 Lagoon Road, Portsmouth
|Pan Seared Scallops
|$29.00
Pan-seared local sea scallops over chive risotto, drizzled with a pea puree, served with vegetable of the day
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fieldstones Grille
980 E Main Road, Portsmouth
|GF SEA SCALLOPS
|$23.00
Baked Sea Scallops topped with baby spinach, sliced tomato, and Swiss cheese. Served with a side salad.
|Fr Scallops
|$23.00
served with fries, slaw, and tartar sauce
|Baked Scallops
|$25.00
Baked in a white wine butter and topped with seasoned cracker crumbs. Served with two sides OR a side salad.