Scallops in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve scallops

The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille at Portsmouth RI

1 Lagoon Road, Portsmouth

Avg 4.3 (903 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pan Seared Scallops$29.00
Pan-seared local sea scallops over chive risotto, drizzled with a pea puree, served with vegetable of the day
More about The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille at Portsmouth RI
Fieldstones image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fieldstones Grille

980 E Main Road, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
Takeout
GF SEA SCALLOPS$23.00
Baked Sea Scallops topped with baby spinach, sliced tomato, and Swiss cheese. Served with a side salad.
Fr Scallops$23.00
served with fries, slaw, and tartar sauce
Baked Scallops$25.00
Baked in a white wine butter and topped with seasoned cracker crumbs. Served with two sides OR a side salad.
More about Fieldstones Grille

