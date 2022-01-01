Portsmouth restaurants you'll love
More about Pollard's Chicken
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Pollard's Chicken
4806 George Washington Hwy, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Add'l Tender
|$1.21
|8 pc Family
|$22.95
|12 pc Family
|$32.45
More about Chick N Roll
Chick N Roll
5660 Portsmouth Blvd., Unit J, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|S-1 California Roll
|$5.95
Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame Seeds
|S-17 Crunch Tempura Roll
|$9.95
Tempura Shrimp, Crab Salad, Avocado, Crab, Spicy Mayo, Sushi Sauce, Fried Onions
|Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$9.45
Cabbage, Pickled Cucumber, American Yellow Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Honey Mustard, Crispy Chicken + French Fries, Soda
More about East Side Pizzeria
PIZZA
East Side Pizzeria
5630 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.99
|Cheese Steak
|$13.99
|14" Cheese Pizza
|$15.99
More about Pizza Box - Portsmouth
Pizza Box - Portsmouth
2616 Detroit Street, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Bianca Mushroom & Spinach
|$16.95
Mushrooms, Spinach, Garlic, Ricotta, Olive Oil
|Stromboli
|$16.00
Our 12" Pizza piled with Mozzarella and your choice of toppings rolled. Served with a side of our Homemade Sauce.
|Cheesy Bread Sticks
|$9.00
Our Handmade dough topped with mozzarella and herbs served with a side of our Rosa sauce
More about Roger Browns Restaurant and Sports Bar
Roger Browns Restaurant and Sports Bar
316 High Steet, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Southern Fried Catfish
|$18.00
Hand dipped in buttermilk and lightly fried, served with French fries and Cole slaw
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
Broiled jumbo lump crab cake served with shredded lettuce, tomato, and stone crab sauce
|Caribbean Rubbed Salmon
|$21.00
Caramelized on the grill to perfection and served with Jamaican jerk relish, mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables
More about The Twisted Pig
The Twisted Pig
722 Mt Vernon Ave, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Smoked Wings 10 Count
|$14.95
Enjoy them Plain or Spun in one of Our Homemade Sauces; Bourbon BBQ, Twisted Hot, Garlic Parmesan or Scorching Devil's Spit. Blue Cheese or Ranch Available upon Request. All Drums or Flats is $1.00 Extra per Six Ordered.
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$12.95
A Generous Portion of Our Award-Winning Pulled Pork. Choose One of Our Homemade BBQ Sauces to Round Off Perfect Flavor.
|Smoked Bourbon Barbecue Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Tender Pulled Chicken Spun in Our Bourbon BBQ Sauce and Topped with Applewood Bacon and Swiss Cheese. Garnished with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
More about Cure PTown
Cure PTown
725 High Street, Portsmouth
More about High Street Pizza & Pour House
High Street Pizza & Pour House
501 High Street, Portsmouth