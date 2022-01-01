Portsmouth restaurants you'll love

Portsmouth restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Portsmouth

Portsmouth's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Chicken
Must-try Portsmouth restaurants

Pollard's Chicken image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pollard's Chicken

4806 George Washington Hwy, Portsmouth

Avg 4.3 (1686 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Add'l Tender$1.21
8 pc Family$22.95
12 pc Family$32.45
Chick N Roll image

 

Chick N Roll

5660 Portsmouth Blvd., Unit J, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
S-1 California Roll$5.95
Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame Seeds
S-17 Crunch Tempura Roll$9.95
Tempura Shrimp, Crab Salad, Avocado, Crab, Spicy Mayo, Sushi Sauce, Fried Onions
Chicken Sandwich Combo$9.45
Cabbage, Pickled Cucumber, American Yellow Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Honey Mustard, Crispy Chicken + French Fries, Soda
East Side Pizzeria image

PIZZA

East Side Pizzeria

5630 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth

Avg 3.5 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Wings$12.99
Cheese Steak$13.99
14" Cheese Pizza$15.99
Pizza Box - Portsmouth image

 

Pizza Box - Portsmouth

2616 Detroit Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bianca Mushroom & Spinach$16.95
Mushrooms, Spinach, Garlic, Ricotta, Olive Oil
Stromboli$16.00
Our 12" Pizza piled with Mozzarella and your choice of toppings rolled. Served with a side of our Homemade Sauce.
Cheesy Bread Sticks$9.00
Our Handmade dough topped with mozzarella and herbs served with a side of our Rosa sauce
Roger Browns Restaurant and Sports Bar image

 

Roger Browns Restaurant and Sports Bar

316 High Steet, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Southern Fried Catfish$18.00
Hand dipped in buttermilk and lightly fried, served with French fries and Cole slaw
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
Broiled jumbo lump crab cake served with shredded lettuce, tomato, and stone crab sauce
Caribbean Rubbed Salmon$21.00
Caramelized on the grill to perfection and served with Jamaican jerk relish, mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables
The Twisted Pig image

 

The Twisted Pig

722 Mt Vernon Ave, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Wings 10 Count$14.95
Enjoy them Plain or Spun in one of Our Homemade Sauces; Bourbon BBQ, Twisted Hot, Garlic Parmesan or Scorching Devil's Spit. Blue Cheese or Ranch Available upon Request. All Drums or Flats is $1.00 Extra per Six Ordered.
Pulled Pork Platter$12.95
A Generous Portion of Our Award-Winning Pulled Pork. Choose One of Our Homemade BBQ Sauces to Round Off Perfect Flavor.
Smoked Bourbon Barbecue Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Tender Pulled Chicken Spun in Our Bourbon BBQ Sauce and Topped with Applewood Bacon and Swiss Cheese. Garnished with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
Pie-o-neer Pizza NMCP image

 

Pie-o-neer Pizza NMCP

620 John Paul Jones Circle, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Cure PTown

725 High Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

High Street Pizza & Pour House

501 High Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
