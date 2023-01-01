Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Portsmouth
/
Portsmouth
/
Calamari
Portsmouth restaurants that serve calamari
PIZZA
East Side Pizzeria
5630 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth
Avg 3.5
(96 reviews)
Fried Calamari
$13.99
More about East Side Pizzeria
Guava - 4592 George Washington
4592 George Washington, Portsmouth
No reviews yet
Calamari
$9.00
More about Guava - 4592 George Washington
