Chicken tenders in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Portsmouth restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Roger Browns Restaurant and Sports Bar image

 

Roger Brown's Restaurant & Sports Bar

316 High Steet, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid Chicken Tenders$7.00
More about Roger Brown's Restaurant & Sports Bar
Kids Chicken Tender Basket image

 

The Twisted Pig Ale and Smokehouse

722 Mt Vernon Ave, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tender Basket$5.95
Our Chicken Tenders (3) Served with French Fries.
Chicken Tenders (Order Of 5, No FF)$10.95
Large Tenders Fried Golden Brown and Served with Our Signature Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
More about The Twisted Pig Ale and Smokehouse

