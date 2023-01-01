Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Portsmouth
/
Portsmouth
/
Chocolate Cake
Portsmouth restaurants that serve chocolate cake
PIZZA
East Side Pizzeria
5630 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth
Avg 3.5
(96 reviews)
Chocolate Cake
$11.99
More about East Side Pizzeria
The Bier Garden
438 High St, Portsmouth
No reviews yet
German Chocolate Cake
$9.00
Dark, moist chocolate cake latered and covered with caramelized pecan and coconut icing
More about The Bier Garden
