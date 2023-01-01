Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Frappuccino in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Portsmouth restaurants that serve frappuccino

Item pic

 

Harvest & Brew #2 - John Paul Jones Circle

John Paul Jones Circle, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino$0.00
Coffee, white chocolate sauce and milk, blended with ice.
Topped with whipped cream.
More about Harvest & Brew #2 - John Paul Jones Circle
Item pic

 

Harvest & Brew - Food Court Location - 620 John Paul Jones Circle

620 John Paul Jones Circle, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mocha Frappuccino$0.00
Coffee, bittersweet mocha sauce and milk, blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream.
Double Chocolaty Chip Frappuccino$0.00
Frappuccino® chips, bittersweet mocha sauce and milk, blended with ice.
Topped with whipped cream and bittersweet mocha sauce.
Caffe Vanilla Frappuccino$0.00
We take Frappuccino® roast coffee and vanilla bean powder, combine them with milk and ice, topped with whipped cream.
More about Harvest & Brew - Food Court Location - 620 John Paul Jones Circle

