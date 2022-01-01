Garlic knots in
Portsmouth
/
Portsmouth
/
Garlic Knots
Portsmouth restaurants that serve garlic knots
PIZZA
East Side Pizzeria
5630 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth
Avg 3.5
(96 reviews)
Garlic Knots 1dz
$9.99
More about East Side Pizzeria
Pizza Box - Portsmouth
2616 Detroit Street, Portsmouth
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots
$7.00
Hand Tied dough glazed with Garlic and olive oil. Served with a side of Rosa sauce
More about Pizza Box - Portsmouth
Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth
Chicken Sandwiches
Cake
More near Portsmouth to explore
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Norfolk
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Newport News
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Chesapeake
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Poquoson
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Suffolk
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Moyock
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(146 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(75 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston