Garlic knots in Portsmouth

Go
Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve garlic knots

East Side Pizzeria image

PIZZA

East Side Pizzeria

5630 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth

Avg 3.5 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Knots 1dz$9.99
More about East Side Pizzeria
Pizza Box - Portsmouth image

 

Pizza Box - Portsmouth

2616 Detroit Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots$7.00
Hand Tied dough glazed with Garlic and olive oil. Served with a side of Rosa sauce
More about Pizza Box - Portsmouth

Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Map

More near Portsmouth to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Newport News

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston