Hot chocolate in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Harvest & Brew #1 - 620 John Paul Jones Circle

620 John Paul Jones Circle, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$0.00
Bittersweet chocolate sauce, vanilla syrup and steamed milk. Topped with
whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
More about Harvest & Brew #1 - 620 John Paul Jones Circle
Item pic

 

Cure Portsmouth

725 High Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$4.50
house vegan dark chocolate sauce, vanilla, choice of steamed milk
Bourbon Caramel Hot Chocolate$4.50
Kids 10 oz Hot Chocolate$3.50
mini version of our house hot chocolate, served at a slightly cooler temperature for kids
More about Cure Portsmouth

