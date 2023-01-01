Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Portsmouth restaurants that serve paninis

Chick N Roll

5660 Portsmouth Blvd., Unit J, Portsmouth

Takeout
Bulgogi Panini Combo$11.95
Korean BBQ, Baked Mix Veggie (Bell Pepper, Sweet Onion, Mushroom), Cabbage, Red Onion, Provolone Cheese, Cheddar Jack Cheese, CNR Honey Mustard, Mayo + French Fries + Soda
Bulgogi Panini$9.45
Korean BBQ, Baked Mix Veggie (Bell Pepper, Sweet Onion, Mushroom), Cabbage, Red Onion, Provolone Cheese, Cheddar Jack Cheese, CNR Honey Mustard, Mayo
Harvest & Brew #1 - 620 John Paul Jones Circle

620 John Paul Jones Circle, Portsmouth

TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto Grilled Chicken Panini$6.99
Basil Pesto, Tomato, Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone
