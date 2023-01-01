Paninis in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve paninis
More about Chick N Roll
Chick N Roll
5660 Portsmouth Blvd., Unit J, Portsmouth
|Bulgogi Panini Combo
|$11.95
Korean BBQ, Baked Mix Veggie (Bell Pepper, Sweet Onion, Mushroom), Cabbage, Red Onion, Provolone Cheese, Cheddar Jack Cheese, CNR Honey Mustard, Mayo + French Fries + Soda
|Bulgogi Panini
|$9.45
Korean BBQ, Baked Mix Veggie (Bell Pepper, Sweet Onion, Mushroom), Cabbage, Red Onion, Provolone Cheese, Cheddar Jack Cheese, CNR Honey Mustard, Mayo