Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pizza steak in
Portsmouth
/
Portsmouth
/
Pizza Steak
Portsmouth restaurants that serve pizza steak
PIZZA
East Side Pizzeria
5630 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth
Avg 3.5
(96 reviews)
18" Cheese Steak Pizza
$23.99
14" Cheese Steak Pizza
$21.99
Pizza Steak
$14.99
More about East Side Pizzeria
High Street Pizza & Pour House
501 High Street, Portsmouth
No reviews yet
Philly Steak & Cheese Pizza
$28.00
More about High Street Pizza & Pour House
Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth
Greek Salad
Garlic Knots
Caesar Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Cheese Pizza
Cheesecake
Chicken Salad
Cake
More near Portsmouth to explore
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Norfolk
Avg 4.3
(73 restaurants)
Newport News
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.6
(31 restaurants)
Chesapeake
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Suffolk
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Poquoson
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Moyock
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(9 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(25 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(594 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(273 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(395 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(466 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston