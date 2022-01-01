Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti in
Portsmouth
/
Portsmouth
/
Spaghetti
Portsmouth restaurants that serve spaghetti
PIZZA
East Side Pizzeria
5630 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth
Avg 3.5
(96 reviews)
K. Spaghetti
$7.99
Spaghetti Carbonara
$20.99
More about East Side Pizzeria
Pizza Box - Portsmouth
2616 Detroit Street, Portsmouth
No reviews yet
Spaghetti bolognese with a garlic bread slice
$13.00
More about Pizza Box - Portsmouth
Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth
Garlic Knots
Cake
Greek Salad
Caesar Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Nachos
Grilled Chicken
Cheesecake
More near Portsmouth to explore
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Norfolk
Avg 4.3
(60 restaurants)
Newport News
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Chesapeake
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Suffolk
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Poquoson
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Moyock
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(522 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(189 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(220 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(407 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston