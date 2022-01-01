Go
Portuguese Bend Distilling

300 The Promenade North

Popular Items

Avocado Salad$11.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, red onion, avocado, and bbq ranch topped with grilled seasoned shrimp.
Bowl of Turkey Chili$10.00
House made chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and green onions
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandy$16.00
Golden crispy chicken breast doused in our Nashville pot still hot sauce, creamy slaw, pickles, secret sauce, toasted white bun. Served with fries
Nashville Macaroni & Cheese$17.00
Comfort food at it's finest! 6oz of our signature Spicy Nashville Fried Chicken breast, sliced and sprawled over our house white cheddar creamy Macaroni and Cheese with savory crispy pork belly mixed in!
Short Rib Pot Roast$21.00
Juicy roasted short rib, house made hearty gravy, mashed potatoes, and roasted seasonal veggies.
Big Island Onion Rings$10.00
8 Coconut encrusted onion rings, served with our house made ranch.
Loaded Potato Skins$13.00
Crispy potato skins, smothered in cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, and topped with green onions. Comes with a side of ranch and distillery sauce.
Nashville Shrimp and Grits$18.00
Nashville spiced jumbo Mexican white shrimp, house milled buttery corn grits, drizzled with Distillery chili oil, and green onions. So good it'll make you want to slap your Mama!
Chopped BLTA Salad$15.00
Chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, red onion, mushrooms, bacon, avocado, and ranch dressing
Nashville Spicy Chicken Tenders$13.00
Chunky chicken tenders tossed in our spicy Nashville pot still sauce. Served with fries and distillery secret sauce and ranch for dipping.
Location

300 The Promenade North

Long Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
