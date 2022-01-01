Go
Portum Restaurant and Lounge

Using locally sourced ingredients, Executive Chef Yahleo Bernard complements American dishes with his innovative use of seasoning and sauces. From the hand-tossed, wood-fired pizzas to the house-smoked half chicken, Portum’s signature 3 course prix fixe dishes are truly a labor of love.

6400 Oxon Hill Road • $$

Avg 4.1 (162 reviews)

Harborside Breakfast$12.00
Pancakes$10.00
Shrimp and Grits$24.00
Cappuccino$4.00
Fettuccine Alfredo$12.00
Sprite$3.00
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Cash-Only
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

6400 Oxon Hill Road

Oxon Hill MD

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
