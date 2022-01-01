Portum Restaurant and Lounge
Using locally sourced ingredients, Executive Chef Yahleo Bernard complements American dishes with his innovative use of seasoning and sauces. From the hand-tossed, wood-fired pizzas to the house-smoked half chicken, Portum’s signature 3 course prix fixe dishes are truly a labor of love.
6400 Oxon Hill Road • $$
6400 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill MD
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
