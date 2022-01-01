Go
Posa

Come in and enjoy!

90 Danbury Rd

Popular Items

Millefoglie di Barbabietola ToGo (beet, goat cheese, apple, arugula, almond)$16.00
Margherita Pizza (fior di latte, basil)$15.00
Tubetti Al Ragu e Polpettine ToGo (tubetti, San Marzano sauce, mini meatballs)$18.00
Ravioli Max ToGo (eggless ravioli w/spinach & ricotta)$24.00
Spaghetti al Pomodoro ToGo (Spaghetti, San Marzano tomato sauce)$18.00
Tubetti Al Ragu To-go (Tubetti, San Marzano Sauce, Mini Meatballs)$18.00
Insalata Caprese ToGo (buffalo mozzarella, heirloom tomato, basil)$16.00
Margherita Pizza ToGo$15.00
Parmigiana Di Melanzane ToGo (eggplant, fior di latte mozzarella, San Marzano sauce)$16.00
Allen Brothers Rib Eye ToGo (16 oz. Allen Bros. Ribeye, mixed vegetables)$39.00
Location

90 Danbury Rd

Ridgefield CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
