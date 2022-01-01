Go
Posada Grill

Come in and enjoy!

1105 Mohawk Trail

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Guacamole$3.99
Homemade Guacamole Dip
Empanadas$2.99
Hand-Made Pastries
Platano Maduro$3.99
Sweet fried plantain
Chips$1.99
Fried Corn Tortilla Chip
Chicken Burrito$8.99
Grilled Chicken
Enchiladas Tradicional$13.99
Topped with Ranchera Sauce
House Nachos$9.99
Chips topped with cheese, beans sour cream and avodado
Jarritos$2.99
Mexican Flavor Soda
Carnitas Burrito$8.99
Fried Pork
Steak Burrito$9.99
Grilled Steak
Location

1105 Mohawk Trail

Shelburne MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

