Posados Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • GRILL

2402 Beaumont St • $$

Avg 3.9 (197 reviews)

Popular Items

Bean Nachos$7.09
Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, tomatoes, and jalapeños.
Rice and Bean Plate$3.99
Flautitas$8.89
(6) Chicken and/or Beef flautitas served with jalapeno ranch dressing and queso.
Tex-Mex Quesadilla$12.19
Choice of Beef or Chicken, comes with Mexican cheese, red and green peppers, grilled onions, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
Lunch Special$8.99
Pick 1, 2, or 3 items listed below and two sides.
Street Taco Dinner$14.69
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with chopped onions, chopped cilantro, grilled onions, Mexican cheese, jalapeño pepper, lime, authentic Mexican salsa, and choice of (2) sides.
Queso$6.39
White or yellow queso.
Enchilada Dinner$12.49
Seasoned beef, chicken, or cheese filling.
Burrito Dinner$11.49
Seasoned beef or chicken topped with your choice of sauce.
Guacamole Appetizer$9.39
Fresh, handmade guacamole served with pico de gallo and lime widges.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2402 Beaumont St

Jacksonville TX

Sunday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:01 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:01 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:01 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:01 pm
Friday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

