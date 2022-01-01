Posados Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
TACOS • GRILL
2402 Beaumont St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2402 Beaumont St
Jacksonville TX
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:01 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:01 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:01 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:01 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
JW's Barbecue
Bringing quality barbecue to Jacksonville.
Milano's Pizza
Pizza, pasta, salad, sandwiches, wings, and dessert. Delivery, carry-out, or dine-in. Let us do the cooking; you just relax and enjoy your delicious Milano's Pizza!
Windmill Cafe on the Square
A quaint and cozy restaurant. Offering Good old boy fare! Great BBQ and Country food! Wonderful breakfast from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.. with a full line of expresso coffees. Daily blue plate special, big old juicy burgers, chicken fried steaks and salads are just some of the foods on the menu!
Milano's Pizza
Pizza, pasta, salad, sandwiches, wings, and dessert. Delivery, carry-out, or dine-in. Let us do the cooking; you just relax and enjoy your delicious Milano's Pizza!