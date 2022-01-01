Go
Posados Cafe

3201 South Main St

Popular Items

Street Taco Dinner$14.69
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with chopped onions, chopped cilantro, grilled onions, Mexican cheese, jalapeño pepper, lime, authentic Mexican salsa, and choice of (2) sides.
Queso$6.39
White or yellow queso.
Lunch Special$8.99
Pick 1, 2, or 3 items listed below and two sides.
Water
Primo Burrito Dinner$14.49
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with beans & cheese and topped with your choice of sauce.
Primo Burrito Bowl$14.49
Choice of (1) Primo Meat, cilantro lime rice, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, Mexican cheese, and pico de gallo.
Chicken Fajita Dinner$17.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Kids Mexican Plate$6.09
Choice of (1) enchilada, taco, burrito, or tamale. Comes with choice of (2) sides.
Street Taco$3.99
Enchilada Dinner$12.49
Seasoned beef, chicken, or cheese filling.
Location

Lindale TX

Sunday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
