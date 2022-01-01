Go
Posados Cafe

TACOS • GRILL

4000 Towne Crossing Blvd • $$

Avg 3.8 (451 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Enchilada$3.99
Queso$6.39
White or yellow queso.
Combo Fajita Dinner$18.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Beef Tamale$3.99
Sopapillas$1.00
Crispy, Mexican flatbread, deep fried golden brown and served with honey.
Enchilada Dinner$12.49
Seasoned beef, chicken, or cheese filling.
Primo Chimichanga Dinner$15.69
Choice of (1) Primo Meat topped with your choice of sauce.
Enchilada de Tres$13.69
One cheese with tomatillo verde sauce, one chicken with sour cream sauce, and one seasoned beef with ranchero sauce.
Chicken Fajita Dinner$17.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Lunch Special$8.99
Pick 1, 2, or 3 items listed below and two sides.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4000 Towne Crossing Blvd

Mesquite TX

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Wing City Mesquite

Nacho Crazy

Salata

