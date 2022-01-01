Go
Posados Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

1365 ast Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Popular Items

Lunch Fajita Quesadilla$13.99
Your choice of beef or chicken fajita quesadilla with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Lunch Special$9.49
Pick 1, 2, or 3 items listed below and two sides.
Primo Salad$15.19
Choice of (1) Primo Meat, fresh garden mix, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican cheese, and seasoned tortilla chips.
Crispy Taco Dinner$11.99
Seasoned beef or chicken.
Sopapillas$1.00
Crispy, Mexican flatbread, deep fried golden brown and served with honey.
Taco Salad$12.99
Fresh garden mix, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican cheese, and seasoned tortilla chips with choice of chicken or beef.
Rice and Bean Plate$3.99
Queso$6.69
White or yellow queso.
Enchilada Dinner$13.09
Seasoned beef, chicken, or cheese filling.
Street Taco Dinner$15.39
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with chopped onions, chopped cilantro, grilled onions, Mexican cheese, jalapeño pepper, lime, authentic Mexican salsa, and choice of (2) sides.
Location

1365 ast Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Shreveport LA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

