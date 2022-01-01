Go
Toast

Posados Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • GRILL

9165 Mansfield Rd • $$

Avg 3.9 (183 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Fajita Dinner$19.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Cancun$15.99
Choose from a soft beef or chicken fajita taco, chili relleno (beef, chicken or cheese), and a cheese enchilada.
Queso$6.39
White or yellow queso.
Lunch Special$8.99
Pick 1, 2, or 3 items listed below and two sides.
Fiesta Nachos$13.69
Tortilla chips topped with (4) sauces, refried beans, seasoned beef or chicken, Mexican cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
Enchilada Dinner$12.49
Seasoned beef, chicken, or cheese filling.
Primo Salad$14.49
Choice of (1) Primo Meat, fresh garden mix, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican cheese, and seasoned tortilla chips.
Lunch Fajita Quesadilla$12.99
Your choice of beef or chicken fajita quesadilla with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Primo Tex-Mex Quesadilla$15.29
Your choice of (1) primo meat served with Mexican cheese, red and green peppers, grilled onions, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
Tex-Mex Quesadilla$12.19
Choice of Beef or Chicken, comes with Mexican cheese, red and green peppers, grilled onions, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

9165 Mansfield Rd

Shreveport LA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Crawdaddy's Kitchen

No reviews yet

We bring delicious seafood with authentic Cajun soul. Our team cooks up delicious favorites like gumbo, etouffee, and boudin the way they should be enjoyed. We know seafood -- that's why we were voted one of the best places to get crawfish in the state. Our place is the perfect spot to sit, peel, enjoy a beer, catch up with your neighbor, and peel some more. When you sit down for crawfish, you're not sitting down for a 15-minute meal. Slow down a little and kick back in our festive, rustic atmosphere over a plate of great food. It's more than a meal, it's a social occasion and a place to connect.

Crawdaddy's Kitchen Food Truck

No reviews yet

Cajun, Seafood, Boild Crawfish & Shrimp
Full Menu

LarryP's Boiling Pot

No reviews yet

At LarryPs, we bring the bayou to you with authentic Cajun cuisine right here in the SBC.

Dillas Quesadillas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston