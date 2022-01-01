Go
Toast

Poseidon Project

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

4126 Napier St • $$

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings$10.00
Woodfire Wings
Caprese Salad$8.00
Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil, Balsamic
Hot Honey$16.00
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, soppressata
The Verde$16.00
mozzarella, chicken, spinach, mushroom, green chile sauce
Pepperoni$13.00
tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella
Margherita$13.00
tomato sauce, basil, olive oil, fresh mozzarella
meaty baller$16.00
tomato sauce, meatball, ricotta, basil
Build your own$16.00
OG cheese$13.00
tomato sauce, extra mozzarella, oregano
BBQ Chicken$16.00
mozzarella, chicken, bacon, red onion, cilantro
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4126 Napier St

San Diego CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

FUSION EATS

No reviews yet

Welcome to FUSION EATS. By combining various forms of cooking and cuisines, we hope to revolutionize how people eat in the San Diego area. We are a Vietnamese and Chinese concept with an ode to our love for Korean and Mexican food. Our focus is to bring good vibes and even greater food to our community.
Please join us !

Cordova Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

VERANT MASTER ACCOUNT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MORENA KITCHEN

No reviews yet

Morena kitchen is an all day cafe located at 1122 Morena Blvd. The menu is a combination of Waters Fine Foods and Urban Kitchen creations. Order online for pickup or delivery. Visit us in person for lunch!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston