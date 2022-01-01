Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
Amazing cuisine. Breathtaking atmosphere. Al fresco dining. Sexy Sopra Lounge. Bewitching Bar. Creative Organic Cocktails. All in one restaurant...Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON
212 Walnut St 2nd Floor • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
212 Walnut St 2nd Floor
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cuba Libre
Come on in and enjoy!
Frame
Come in and enjoy!
Sassafras
The Grande Dame of neighborhood bars.
Open Seven Days.
Weekdays @4pm. Sat & Sun @ Noon.
A classic, cozy bar in the heart of Old City, Philadelphia.
Cherry Street Pier & Black Iron BBQ
The Garden at Cherry Street Pier is a stunning open-air eatery with 20,000 square feet of space that features floor to ceiling trees, blooming flowers, lush greenery, wooden picnic benches, modern art, urban design - and of course, an amazing day and night view of the stunning Benjamin Franklin Bridge.