Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

Amazing cuisine. Breathtaking atmosphere. Al fresco dining. Sexy Sopra Lounge. Bewitching Bar. Creative Organic Cocktails. All in one restaurant...Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti.

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

212 Walnut St 2nd Floor • $$

Avg 3.7 (1154 reviews)

Popular Items

Branzino$27.00
parsnip puree, mushrooms, leeks, truffle oil
Choose Pasta$16.00
Spicy Calamari$18.00
pickled peppers, goat cheese
Crabcake$35.00
pan-seared, spinach, potatoes, lemon, butter
Eggplant Parmigiana Entree*$22.00
Seafood Risotto$25.00
baby shrimp, mussels, calamari
Caesar Salad$12.00
Grilled Octopus$18.00
corona beans, grilled artichokes
Artichoke Salad$14.00
endive, arugula, radicchio, parmigiano
Casarecce$24.00
bolognese ragu, provolone
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

212 Walnut St 2nd Floor

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

